The application, submitted by Mr Mark Kelly, concerns the former location of the Briar Dene Retirement Home on 73 Burniston Road, Newby, which provided residential healthcare for the elderly for over 30 years.

Scarborough Council has not yet published a report or a recommendation on the plans, although members of the public have raised concerns.

According to a statement submitted alongside the application, the applicant previously operated the Briar Dene Retirement Home at the address, “until through obsolescence and improving standards of care services, it was necessary to build the new care home to the North of the application site, with better facilities and space standards”.

Plans for demolition of former care home for housing slammed by residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recently, the fire brigade has used the building for drills, but otherwise the building type is inflexible, unsustainable and not fit for repurposing,” according to the design and access statement.

The plans state that the approximately 2000m2 site, which has a frontage to Burniston Road, will respect the peace and amenity of the new residential care home.

However, the application has garnered several objections from residents living in neighbouring properties.

One comment states: “We live behind the bungalow connected to Briardene Retirement Home and are concerned that a three-storey block will affect the valuation of our property and reduce the light to our garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objection states that the planned development is “visually overbearing and completely inappropriate” for the area.

According to the applicant’s design statement: “The height of the building is masked by extending the third floor into the roof zone” and the use of glass and balconies “intends to create an open and friendly visage, reflecting the character of a seaside resort”.

Concerns were also raised by two members of the public and the highway authority about the potential development’s impact on roads and vehicular access.

An objection from a neighbour states: “I would want to see a clear plan for off-road contractor parking and also a planned route for deliveries etc. I would like to see the double yellow lines updated on Briardene Avenue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another says that extra traffic would have “a negative impact” and “Briardene Avenue is already a problematic street for traffic”.

They added: “It is difficult at times for two cars to pass on the street. With extra vehicles needing to move up and down, this issue will become even worse.”

Comments from the Highway Authority state that “no development must commence until a construction management plan has been approved by the local planning authority”.