Plans for homes metres away from cliffs in Withernsea refused after councillors’ fears over coastal erosion

Plans for homes metres away from cliffs in Withernsea have been refused after councillors’ fears over coastal erosion could not be overcome.

East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee blocked plans for the homes yesterday after visiting the site off Withernsea’s South Promenade.

The applicant’s agent Mr Chapman said an objection from the Environment Agency against the plans had been withdrawn after the proposed site was moved away from the coast.

A view of the site proposed for homes off South Promenade, Withernsea. Picture is from East Riding of Yorkshire Council/Youtube

But Cllr Peter Astell said he believed coastal erosion would still happen despite rock armour defences on the southern part of Withernsea’s beach designed to stop it.

It comes after councillors agreed to visit the site in August after coastal erosion concerns left the committee divided.

Councillors heard on Monday (September 4) that the council’s coastal engineer had advised that the rock armour meant the cliffs were protected for at least 100 years.

The Environment Agency withdrew its objection over flooding after an adequate risk assessment was submitted by the applicant.

Council planning officers also recommended that the plans be approved.

But Withernsea Town Council said it was not prepared to withdraw its objection because the stability of the nearby cliff was still a concern despite the defences installed in 2021.

A total of 12 objections were lodged, including from a residents’ group, claiming that several applications on the site had been refused previously on coastal erosion grounds.

They also claimed the new homes would overshadow existing ones and that they would cause traffic and parking problems.

The outline plans councillors refused this week did not specify the exact number of homes to be built but they included two plots.

The plans were refused due to the site being outside the development limit for Withernsea.

Mr Chapman said council officers, the Environment Agency and others considered the development acceptable.

The agent said: “The development would be safe in terms of its risk from coastal erosion.

“If the plans are refused the decision would be contrary to expert advice.”

But Cllr Astell said he still could not support the plans.

Minster and Woodmansey’s Cllr Astell said: “There’s one expert you can’t beat and that’s Mother Nature.