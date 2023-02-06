Plans for huge solar farm set to power 22,600 homes in Yorkshire announced

Plans for an 88 ha solar farm near Grimethorpe in Barnsley have been unveiled by clean energy solutions company Enviromena.

The company plans to submit a planning application for the scheme, across three parcels of land near Engine Lane, early this year.

If approved, Enviromena say the scheme will generate ‘much needed renewable energy’, and may help to ‘reduce the cost of rising energy bills’.

The project would power more than 22,600 homes and save 15,300 tons of C02 per year.

It will also generate more than £100,000 per year in business rates.

Existing trees and hedgerows will be retained and protected and supplemented by additional planting to ‘support local habitats as part of a wider ecological network’.

The proposals add that plants will be able to grow around the panels, and although some hedgerows ‘may need to be removed to allow access,’ a net gain in biodiversity will be achieved.

After 40 years – the operational life of the solar farm, the equipment will be removed and recycled, and the site will be restored to its original form.

Enviromena states: “We are committed to using local suppliers and contractors during construction and long-term operation of the project , which will benefit the local economy, and provide jobs to people in the local area.

“The development of green energy projects like Grimethorpe Solar Farm also create business opportunities and economic activity which contribute to the country’s green recovery.

“The site will be protected by CCTV security systems with cameras situated within the site boundaries. There will be no lighting within the site.”