Plans for new flats aimed at people over 55-years-old or with a disability face stern opposition from residents

Plans for new flats aimed at people over 55-years-old or with a disability are facing stern opposition from residents and councillors.

Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) had plans approved to build 10 one-bedroom flats on 12 Sturdee Grove to help ease York’s “housing crisis” on August 16.

JRHT’s development will also create 10 car parking spaces, two more than there are currently, but residents fear the new occupants of Sturdy Grove will put increased pressure on parking and the amount will be insufficient.

Speaking to a planning committee resident Lynn Jones told councillors about three of her neighbours, all of whom have mobility issues.

Sturdee Grove, York

“For all of them, access to safe, nearby parking made being at home possible,” she said.

“We are now faced with losing this critical resource.”

She added: “The current usage would fill the new parking bay before new residents move in.

“Losing this quantity of parking puts all our independence at risk.”

Coun Mark Warters said: “I look at these proposals as a gross overdevelopment of the site that can only be carried out to the detriment of the existing residents, be that the lack of green space and biodiversity or the obvious and vexed issue of parking provision.”

Coun Christian Vassie added: “We’ve heard that between 17 and 22 trees are going to be taken out.

“We can see that a lot of land will, one way or another, disappear that is currently used as an amenity by residents and [it] obviously benefits wildlife.

“Yes, of course, we need more housing.

“Yes, of course, we need to ensure there are enough properties for people with mobility problems and older residents.

“But, as we’ve seen here, all local authorities need to have regard for conserving biodiversity.”

David Boyes-Watson, who leads JRHT’s development and asset management team, “recognises parking is a concern,” but said: “The UK is in a housing crisis with a severe shortage of affordable homes impacted by rising prices and rents.

“The waiting list for houses is long and there are not a lot of homes available.