Pets Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) submitted proposals to Hull City Council for land adjacent to Brunswick Avenue and Waterloo Street earlier this year.

PDSA, a charity which offers free and low-cost veterinary care to poorly pets in need, as well as pet help and advice, services, and support, already operates an existing animal hospital on Brunswick Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, according to the planning application, the current building is 38 years old and in poor condition with an outdated design and layout with no room for expansion.

Plans for a new pet hospital in Hull are due to go before councillors next week. Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones/ACJ Media

John Faulkner, PDSA principal of regional vet services, said: “Our current Hull PDSA Pet Hospital first opened in 1985 and despite providing 15,500 consultations just last year, a new, purpose-built facility would allow us to increase our capacity and deliver a better service for local pets and owners.”

Planning permission is sought for the construction of a 7,200 sq ft purpose-built single storey veterinary hospital on the land to the rear of the existing building.

The existing hospital would remain open during the construction phase. Once completed, the existing building would be demolished and new car parks created within a landscaped area maintaining the current access from Brunswick Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27 staff from the current hospital would be transferred to the new building with an additional three staff taken on.

The proposal includes six consulting rooms, with eight vets and 22 other staff.

A 20-space visitor car park would be provided, as well as a new access road from Waterloo Street.

The application, which will go before the council's planning committee next Wednesday, is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer’s report prepared for the meeting said: "There are compelling arguments that the proposed replacement landscaping within the site would have greater value to the area than the current open space.”