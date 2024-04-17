Plans for new pet hospital in Hull to go before councillors next week
Pets Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) submitted proposals to Hull City Council for land adjacent to Brunswick Avenue and Waterloo Street earlier this year.
PDSA, a charity which offers free and low-cost veterinary care to poorly pets in need, as well as pet help and advice, services, and support, already operates an existing animal hospital on Brunswick Avenue.
However, according to the planning application, the current building is 38 years old and in poor condition with an outdated design and layout with no room for expansion.
John Faulkner, PDSA principal of regional vet services, said: “Our current Hull PDSA Pet Hospital first opened in 1985 and despite providing 15,500 consultations just last year, a new, purpose-built facility would allow us to increase our capacity and deliver a better service for local pets and owners.”
Planning permission is sought for the construction of a 7,200 sq ft purpose-built single storey veterinary hospital on the land to the rear of the existing building.
The existing hospital would remain open during the construction phase. Once completed, the existing building would be demolished and new car parks created within a landscaped area maintaining the current access from Brunswick Avenue.
The 27 staff from the current hospital would be transferred to the new building with an additional three staff taken on.
The proposal includes six consulting rooms, with eight vets and 22 other staff.
A 20-space visitor car park would be provided, as well as a new access road from Waterloo Street.
The application, which will go before the council's planning committee next Wednesday, is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.
An officer’s report prepared for the meeting said: "There are compelling arguments that the proposed replacement landscaping within the site would have greater value to the area than the current open space.”
It added: “There is a strong community benefit to replacing and upgrading the existing PDSA hospital building, both in terms of the facility it provides and from creating a more sustainable building."