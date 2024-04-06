Plans for new sports centre which included takeaway refused by council

And the proposals had even led to concerns that passing trains could suffer from “ball strike”.

The sports centre planned for the former AWM site on Valley Road, Shipley, would have seen the creation of a new sports hall, complete with indoor football space and a gym, outdoor pitch and drive-thru take away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the plans have now been refused by Bradford Council for eight different reasons, with objections coming from Sports England and highway officers.

Awm Site 2024

The site has been empty since a fierce fire at what was then one of the biggest waste facilities in the district in 2018.

Associated Waste Management left the site, and in early 2023 the planning application to build sports facilities on the site were submitted.

They were later withdrawn after a number of concerns were raised over the scheme, and an amended application was submitted earlier this year by P H Holdings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main reasons for refusal was the loss of a site that could once again be needed for Bradford’s waste management.

A report by planning officers said: “The AWM facility was noted as being the most advanced and highest capacity recycling facilities within the district, within a central urban area, with good access to the primary road network, making it site is a very important component of Bradford’s waste management infrastructure.”

It said without evidence that the site is no longer needed for waste management, the new development could not be approved.

The drive-thru take away element also fell foul of the council’s policy that prevents fast food venues from opening within 400m of a leisure centre of facility regularly used by children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refusal stated: “The inclusion of a hot food takeaway in a sports facility, whose end use may well include sessions, events and facilities for children and young people, cannot be supported without supporting evidence that it will not impact on the health of the people using the sports facility.”

Sport England had objected to the plans, saying there was no evidence such a facility was needed in this area.

The organisation also raised concerns that the planned outdoor pitch would be near a rail line, highlighting the potential for “ball strike” damaging passing trains.