Plans have been submitted to build 159 homes on site of famous Yorkshire colliery

PLANS have been submitted to build 159 homes on the site of a famous Yorkshire colliery.

Keepmoat Homes, has submitted a planning application to Doncaster Council for the new homes next to its existing Skylarks Grange development in Brodsworth.

The site is being developed in partnership with Homes England, who helped remediate much of the former Brodsworth Colliery to allow Keepmoat to begin development on a first phase - comprising 342 new mixed tenure homes.

A spokesman said: "This new phase of 159 new homes, will be delivered alongside the existing scheme to allow a greater mix of house types and tenures. Significantly, the new phase will be designed primarily for the first-time buyer market, allowing families and young people get onto the housing ladder."

Dan Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be submitting a planning application to deliver an additional 159 new homes in partnership with Homes England at Brodsworth. The site sits alongside our current Skylarks Grange development which is transforming the former Brodsworth Colliery into 342 quality new homes.

“Our plans for this second site show a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes which we believe offer the perfect options for first time buyers and complement the existing new homes we’re delivering on the former colliery.”

