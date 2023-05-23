Plans in place for Toys R Us to make a return to York more than five years after the retailer closed store

Plans appear to be in place for Toys R Us to make a return to York more than five years after the retailer closed its Clifton Moor store in March 2018.

A planning application submitted to the City of York Council shows proposals for an illuminative Toys R Us sign to go beneath WH Smith’s logo in the unit it occupies.

However, when asked whether the toy retailer will have its own unit, Monks Cross Shopping Centre’s manager Katherine Sharp said she was unable to comment.

The centre manager was also asked when the shop will be expected to open if proposals are approved, but she was unable to say.

Toys R Us appointed Moorfields Advisory to oversee an administration at the end of February 2018.

As one of the UK’s biggest toy retailers, it had employed more than 3,000 across 100 stores.

Its closure put a total of 3,200 jobs at risk company-wide, while nine stores shut in Yorkshire.

Simon Thomas, Moorfields partner and joint administrator, said at the time: “We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business”.

He added: “We have informed employees about the process this morning and will continue to keep them updated on developments.

“We are grateful for the commitment and hard work of employees as the business continues to trade”.

But shortly before the festive season last year, Toys R Us relaunched its online store with a new website.

Following the re-launch, a statement read: “We are relaunching in the UK in 2022 as a brand new Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

“We can’t wait to support you as we grow and develop together over the coming weeks, months and years”.