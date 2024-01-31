Plans revealed to demolish landmark café and motel in Wakefield to build 90 homes

A developer wants to knock down the Redbeck Motel to make way for the new properties.

Forty people have already objected to the plan since the application appeared online on Tuesday (Jan 30).

Residents have raised concerns over the loss of a “local treasure” and “overpopulation” of Crofton village.

The Redbeck Motel and Cafe, on Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, could be demolished to build 90 new homes.

Renowned for its “Famous Breakfast Special”, the Redbeck was established in 1969.

It is open 24 hours a day and is famous for not closing its doors for over five decades.

But documents submitted to the local authority say the business, on Doncaster Road, has become “unviable” and is about to close.

Yorkshire Choice Homes has applied for outline permission to flatten the premises to build housing across a 3.5 hectare greenbelt site.

A planning statement submitted to the council says: “The business is currently in operation. However it has become unviable and despite sustained marketing there have been no viable offers to maintain the premises in its current use.”

Senior council officers and local councillors were informed of the plan last year.

The document states: “The letter made clear that the existing owners of Redbeck Motel were looking to exit the business and despite a sustained period of marketing, no viable offers were received.

“Consequently, the site could become derelict, the target of anti-social behaviour and by default form an unattractive gateway into the Crofton.”

Initial proposals include building a mix of two, three and four bed homes, including 27 affordable properties.

The development could be amended in the future to suit local housing needs.

A meeting has been held with members of Crofton Parish Council who said more bungalows should be considered as the village has an ageing population.

Parish councillors have also requested information on the likely impact on local facilities and services such as doctors, dentists and schools.

The company has said it welcomes feedback from local residents now that the application has been formally submitted.

Objections were made soon after the plan was made public, with one resident saying: “Redbeck Motel is an institution, how dare you consider demolishing it.”

Another said: “It’s incredibly sad that the motel will be demolished when it’s served the surrounding areas for decades.”

Other concerns relate to the impact on local infrastructure. One objection states: “I don’t believe the loss of the cafe/motel is the issue.

“The issue is expansion of an already overpopulated village which creates safety concerns regarding additional volume of people and traffic.”

A fourth objector added: “Unless you’re planning on building a new school, a new doctors and dentist and probably a supermarket this is unsustainable continued development of the village.