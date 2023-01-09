Plans submitted for luxury hotel as part of £300m mixed-use scheme in Leeds

Plans have been submitted for a luxury hotel as part of a major regeneration scheme in Leeds.

The Shelborn and Stamford joint venture, Southside Leeds Limited, has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council for a £300m mixed-use scheme on a prime site in the South Bank regeneration area.

On behalf of the joint venture partnership, and working with Zerum Planning Consultants, DLA Architecture has submitted designs for ‘Westbank Leeds’ which will be located close to Bridgewater Place on Water Lane if it gains planning permission.

Westbank Leeds proposes to deliver 500,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation within four buildings alongside a luxury hotel with sky bar and further leisure space within the ground floor of the offices.

Uri Goldberg, Managing Director at Stamford Property Holdings, said,

“After many months of collaboration with DLA and Zerum, we are delighted to submit this planning application for a very important strategic site. With its proximity to Leeds Central Station and the extent of residential development in the immediate vicinity, our site will provide an office led environment, based on the highest standards of sustainability and wellness, helping to reinforce Leeds’s pre-eminence in the North of England.”

