Plans have been submitted for a major industrial and logistics park in Yorkshire.

The property regeneration company, Scarborough Group International (SGI) has submitted proposals to deliver the scheme on a 60-acre site, known as Brown Moor, close to its flagship Thorpe Park Leeds development.

Following a series of public consultation events to seek feedback on the proposed masterplan, SGI has submitted an outline planning application, which seeks permission to develop up to 645,834 sq ft of industrial and logistics space with ancillary office space.

A statement issued by SGI said: “The application also includes details of the estate infrastructure, public footpaths and other public rights of way which will be enhanced as part of the proposals, as well as the site landscaping.

“The design of each building will be highly-sustainable and in keeping with the contemporary style of architecture at Thorpe Park Leeds.

“Extensive landscaping is also proposed throughout the scheme with more than 40 per cent of the site retained as green space, while public connections and rights of way to the existing amenities within Thorpe Park Leeds will also be enhanced, making the area more accessible and connecting the local community.”

The proposed development would be accessed from the new Manston Lane Link Road (MLLR) which forms part of the recently-opened East Leeds Orbital Route.

Adam Varley, Development Director at SGI, said: “The industrial and logistics sector is undergoing significant change. Supply chain resilience, rising energy costs, smart infrastructure and the continued growth of e-commerce are forcing businesses to rethink their real estate requirements.

"Decision making factors such as accessibility, cost and labour pool, while still relevant, are now being overtaken by the need to attract and retain the very best talent.

“The design of the ‘Integral’ scheme at Thorpe Park Leeds responds to the shifts in the market by providing industrial spaces that are integrated into a dynamic and established mixed-use community.

He added: “Working with the design team we believe that the buildings will offer exemplary accommodation with enviable sustainability credentials, as well as access to an abundance of high-quality landscaped spaces.”