Plans submitted for office development near White Rose Railway Station in West Yorkshire

Plans have been submitted for a major office development which would attract jobs and investment to Leeds.

Development and investment group Munroe K has submitted a planning application for the new Station Plaza office development at White Rose Park.

Planning has been submitted to Leeds City Council for a 145,000 sq ft new build office development directly fronting the new White Rose Railway Station, which is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

The masterplan for Station Plaza includes two buildings totalling 100,000 sq ft over two wings and interconnected with a shared atrium, while the third building is a separate 45,000 sq ft development.

Development and investment group Munroe K has submitted a planning application for the new Station Plaza office development at White Rose Park (Photo supplied by Munroe K)

David Aspin, Founder and CEO, Munroe K said: “We’ve always been successful in attracting and retaining occupiers and the opening of the new railway station in spring 2024, which will give access to a new talent pool, has acted as a catalyst for this new development.

Mr Aspin added: "Alongside our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030, this new sustainable office scheme makes for exciting times at the campus.”

Alex Hailey, Senior Director, CBRE Office Agency in Leeds said:

“There is strong demand for office space at White Rose Park as evidenced in its near full occupation and the proposed additional 145,000 sq ft will fill a crucial void in the city’s development pipeline.

"With on site and neighbouring amenities to rival the city centre, the abundance of green space and outdoor facilities along with crucial services such as the creche, employers can provide an exceptional working environment for their staff.

"The new train station will be a strong driver for occupiers interested in the new space as will its strong sustainable credentials.”

Office agents on Station Plaza at White Rose Park are CBRE, Knight Frank and Sanderson Weatherall.

A spokesman added: “The wider White Rose Park comprises just over 550,000 sq ft of offices across nine buildings which are almost fully occupied by a host of blue-chip businesses with only 12,000 sq ft remaining available, with interest in the space.

"There are some 5,000 employees across the park’s 15 occupiers and the on-site Elliott Hudson College has around 1,200 students.”