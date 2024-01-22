Wakefield-based Housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire has submitted plans to deliver a £20.4m multi-tenure development comprising 83 new homes in the village of Altofts, near Normanton.

If given the go ahead by Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council, work is expected to start on site in June next year, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in February 2025.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We want to provide quality new homes for everyone in popular locations where people want to live. Altofts is just such a place.

“Our intention is to build homes at a range of price points that will enable more people to make their next homeowning step a reality, whether a first-time buyer or a family.

“We now look forward to Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council’s response to our submission.”

The news comes as Avant Homes also announces that three quarters of the 80 new homes at its Ambretone Park development in Green Hammerton have been sold.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has nine live developments with more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

