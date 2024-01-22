Plans submitted for £20.4m Wakefield development featuring 83 new homes
If given the go ahead by Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council, work is expected to start on site in June next year, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in February 2025.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We want to provide quality new homes for everyone in popular locations where people want to live. Altofts is just such a place.
“Our intention is to build homes at a range of price points that will enable more people to make their next homeowning step a reality, whether a first-time buyer or a family.
“We now look forward to Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council’s response to our submission.”
The news comes as Avant Homes also announces that three quarters of the 80 new homes at its Ambretone Park development in Green Hammerton have been sold.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has nine live developments with more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes Group which currently operates across the north of England, the Midlands and Scotland from nine regional operating businesses. At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people.
