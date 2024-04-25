Plans to convert detached house into children’s home approved despite objections from residents

The building, at Slade Hollow on Hooton Lane, Laughton en le Morthen, will be converted into a children’s home for up to three children aged from 10 to 17 years, with special needs including autism.

Eight letters of objection have been lodged by residents, and one by Laughton en le Morthen Parish Council.

Objections have been lodged on the grounds of noise and disturbance; possible anti-social behaviour; lack of facilities in the village; traffic hazards; the property’s proximity to a railway line; and ‘negative impact on property values’.

One resident said they were concerned that the home ‘could be changed to a young offenders institution’, and another added that ‘children are likely to have challenging behaviour’, and the village could see an increase in ‘petty crime’.

However, the applicant says comments around criminal or anti-social behaviour are ‘discriminative, judgemental, condemnatory and should be redacted from any objection to the application’

Chris Wilkins, assistant planning policy manager, told today’s (April 25) meeting that a condition would limit the home to up to three children only.

He added that the fence currently at the home hasn’t got planning permission, but the application does include proposals to replace this with a low fence and railings.

Mr Wilkins told the meeting that vehicle movements at the site are not considered ‘detrimental’, and won’t be more than a ‘normal family property’.

A legal agreement will also ensure that an outbuilding will be restricted to the caretaker’s use only.

Willard Kashangura, on behalf of applicant Principal Support, said the home will support children from Rotherham.

He told the board that Principal Support is a “specialist provider, supporting children and adults with disabilities and complex needs.

“We work closely with social care and the council’s children’s services to find solutions for children within Rotherham to find accommodation and stability in their lives.”

Mr Kashangura said that concerns had been raised by residents about a child already living at the home, as RMBC had approached the home to house a youngster when his placement broke down.

“We agreed to find a temporary solution in this particular property after discussing with the landlord.

“There has been no incident that would have disrupted the local community,” he added.

Cllr Castledine-Dack, in a letter to the board, said that the location is ‘unsuitable’, due to a lack of amenities, transport and a narrow road through the village.

“As the location is rural, the road is not wide enough to support two cars passing,” she said.

“The traffic that passes through the village often does so at speed, and it’s often not safe to stop.

“It is approximately 25 minutes by public transport to Dinnington. There are no shops or other amenities.”

The council’s transport officer added that there have been no recorded personal injury collisions in the area in the last five years, adding: “Two-way traffic can be accommodated. We don’t see it as a concern.”