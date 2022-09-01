Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was granted on August 19 to convert the premises at 159 Wellgate in the town centre into a 10 bed HMO, with en-suites and a communal kitchen and lounge on each floor.

Applicants say the site is in an “up-and-coming area of Rotherham surrounded by new developments and within walking distance of the town centre”, adding that the development would help with a “shortage of housing”.

An officer report states that the premises were home to the Mason’s Arms pub until approximately 2017, after which it has been used as a retail unit at ground floor level and residential above.

Plans to convert former pub into multi-occupancy house approved by council

A 2017 officer report notes that the Masons Arms had been “vacant for some time” and had been “marketed by two different estate agents over time with no interest has been made for it to be remained as a public house”.

“Overall it is not considered that there is a concentration of HMO’s or subdivision of flats in this area,” adds the report.