Last week, Doncaster Council approved plans to change the use of a dwelling in Braithwaite to a children’s home with associated renovations.

The currently vacant cottage on Lodge Lane will undergo a series of external works as part of the conversion.

Doncaster Council Civic Office

This will include the formation of five new parking spaces, installation of new doors and windows and conversion of an outbuilding into assisted living units.

It will provide full-time accommodation for four children aged eight to 16 with conditions such as autism and down syndrome.

Three staff members will work on the site across varied hours.

No objections were received towards the plans from members of the public or relevant council bodies during consultation.