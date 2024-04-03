Plans to give Shipley’s “tired and neglected” Market Square multi-million pound facelift approved

An application to remove the square’s fixed market stalls and replace it with a much greener public square, along with a canopy and space for temporary stalls, went before Bradford Council’s Keighley and Shipley Area Planning Panel on Wednesday.

Members were told that the fixed stalls in the square were a poor use of the town centre space, as only a third of stalls were used on Shipley’s three market days.

The work will be funded with £3 million from the Government’s Shipley Towns Fund and a further £1m from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Shipley Market Artists Impression 2024 2

The square will be transformed with more green spaces, and four EV charging spaces and more cycle parking will be added to the existing car park – which is being retained.

A separate application to re-open a block of public toilets next to the square has already been approved.

At Wednesday’s meeting planning officer Lucy Fillingham said: “On non- market days the fixed stalls are not a good use of space. Even on market days it is not as well used as it used to be.”

Showing members a photo of empty fixed market stalls, she said: “Four days out of seven it looks like this. It is not inviting, it is underused and it blocks public space.”

She said the new Market Square would be a “multi-functional space for market traders and other users” adding: “I think people will see this as a welcome improvement for Shipley.”

Members were told that a statue of a sheep in the square – the Shipley Shopper, would be removed, with Mrs Fillingham saying: “It is in a poor state of repair – it would not likely withstand being moved to an alternative location.”

Members pointed out that the space under the canopy would be much smaller than the existing space for market traders.

Mrs Fillingham said: “It is a smaller space, but on a market day you are lucky to get a third occupancy. This would concentrate things.”

Chair of the Committee Councillor Sinead Engel (Lab, Clayton and Fairweather Green) said: “I don’t think anyone here would disagree that the market currently looks tired, neglected and needs a facelift.

“The plans we’ve seen here today look really nice.”

Councillor Kevin Warnes (Green, Shipley) said: “It looks fantastic, it will transform the town centre.”