Plans to redevelop Yorkshire pub site re-submitted just weeks after similar refused
The proposals for the former Hare and Hounds on Toller Lane would have seen the pub’s ground floor converted into three shops – including a convenience store, with its upper floors turned into flats.
Four townhouses would have been built on the large car park area on the same site.
But last month, Bradford Council’s Bradford Area Planning Panel refused the application – which had been submitted by Dawatt Enterprise LTD.
Councillors raised concerns that recent removal of trees on the site would cause the development to fall foul of biodiversity planning rules, which require any development to increase biodiversity on the site by at least 10 per cent.
The committee heard the plans for the site contained no such detail on how this would be achieved in light of the fact trees had already been chopped down.
Now a new application for the development has been submitted – containing more detail about landscaping and future tree and shrub planting at the site if the development is approved.
A decision on the application is expected in April.
