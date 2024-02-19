Plans to “reinvigorate” important listed building in Bradford approved

30 Chapel Street in Little Germany has been empty for almost two decades, and was badly damaged in a fire in 2014.

But the building will soon be brought back to life after an application to convert it into office and co-working spaces, complete with café, workshops and a conference space, were approved by Bradford Council.

The proposals have been put forward by international organisation Impact Hub – which set up its first English base in nearby Peckover Street in 2020.

The organisation says over 60 staff could be based in the property once work is competed, and it expects the refurbishment to cost around £2m.

The project would create a “vibrant hub for the arts, digital and social enterprise would provide a focal point for the area, whilst remaining sympathetic to the existing building fabric.”

The property was constructed as a merchant’s warehouse in the 1870s, and is one many protected buildings in Little Germany – an area with one of the highest concentrations of Listed Buildings in Europe.

The application said the conversion would be “structured around membership-driven co-working plans, and events/support programmes for arts, digital and social enterprise, with event spaces and a variety of options for growing organisations to migrate from co-working into serviced office spaces within the building.

“Shared facilities such as the proposed workshop/makerspace, multipurpose events venue and cafe/kitchen all support the operation.”

A mural would be painted on the side of the building facing Leeds Road.

Commenting on the scheme, Bradford Council Conservation Officer Jon Ackroyd said: “The proposals seem appropriate and will reinvigorate this important building.”

Approving the plans, officers said: “The Grade II listed building makes a significant contribution to Little Germany Conservation Area.

“The proposed internal and external works are extensive, but will enable greater use of a currently vacant building and will improve the appearance of a dilapidated designated heritage asset within the city centre.”

Referring to the mural planned for the side of the building, officers added: “It is noted that style of art work is a personal taste but mural and art projects are not uncommon features within the city centre and subject to conditions regarding further details of the overall appearance of the mural it should not result in a loss of significance of the conservation area or building.”