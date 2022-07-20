Plant based ice cream brand NORTHERN BL°C signs lease on former Bagel Nash site in Leeds

NORTHERN BL°C is moving into the former Bagel Nash production site on North Street as it converts the facilities into a purpose-built ice creamery.

By the end of the summer it plans to fully relocate its expanded production facility and office-based sales and marketing team.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Northern Bloc premises in North Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire. Picture: Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

A spokesman said: "Production will begin immediately. The site will eventually be home to a factory shop and will host street party-style events."

"The move has been made possible by a further £1.2m investment from Gresham House Ventures. This is the second round of investment secured, with the first round in January 2021 allowing the business to expand its team and production capacity."

Co-founder and director at NORTHERN BL°C, Josh Lee, said: “In 2021, NORTHERN BL°C experienced 80% growth in turnover as out-of-home accounts started to come back from the pandemic in a strong position. We also won new out-of-home accounts and our retail business bloomed. Our first round of investment enabled us to be able to quickly and effectively fulfil this demand and we’re excited to see what the next year brings, on the back of this second investment.

“We’re committed to investing in Leeds. It’s NORTHERN BL°C’s home and we’re so pleased we’ve been able to secure a new site right on our doorstep. We can’t wait to open our doors to the public and introduce more people to the world of NORTHERN BL°C.”

While the business’ growth is primarily from its plant-based range, available in retailers such as Waitrose, Co-op and Ocado and out-of-home venues including the National Trust and Wagamama, the business continues to produce dairy products which can be found in tourist attractions and theatres across the country.