Play Valley Doncaster, located next to Morrisons supernarket on Watervole Way, will open its doors on Monday 10 October.

The 12,000 sq ft indoor play centre is creating up to 20 new jobs in the city, following successful openings in Rotherham and Sheffield.

Play Valley Doncaster will have a giant junior play frame with ball pools, slides and obstacles; a role play street for under sevens featuring a stable, post office, fire station and play valley theatre; interactive cannon blasters; a state-of-the-art sky-high football pitch and a four-level play frame dedicated to children aged four and under.

Play Valley

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business is owned by local businessman Simon Jesson and his partner Sarah.

Mr Jesson said: “We are really excited to open Play Valley Doncaster. We are originally from Doncaster and felt it was the perfect location for our third indoor play centre.

“Our new site is located just off Junction 3 of the M18 and offers ample free parking so it is really easy for families to get to and come and play.

“There is a real demand for indoor entertainment in the area as we have been inundated with enquiries on our social media platforms already, which has been great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre will also host play sessions for children with special educational needs and can be booked for private parties.