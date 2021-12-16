Pocklington firm Enrogen powers up with $10 million deal to work on Saudi Arabia project

Enrogen sales director Kevin Griffiths is pictured with company founders James Brown and Gavin Wilkinson.

Enrogen, established in 2005, has been selected to install 12 diesel back-up generators at a huge new data centre being built by a global computer company in Saudi Arabia’s north-eastern region.

It is now creating further capacity by building a state-of-the-art fabrication plant at its Pocklington site.

The firm has also launched a recruitment drive to employ more skilled and unskilled roles to boost its workforce, and actively encouraging applications.

Enrogen specialises in the manufacture, fitting and ongoing and emergency maintenance of diesel back-up generators.

They ensure critical systems can be maintained in the event of power outages at high-risk facilities including super-prisons and hospitals.

The contract has taken Enrogen truly global, according to sales director Kevin Griffiths.

He said: “It’s already won us the ‘Exporter of the Year’ 2021 award from the Association of Manufacturing Power Systems and there’s no doubt this deal will get us noticed in this industry.

“It’s a specialist job that not many companies in the UK can actually do. Certainly very few independent manufacturers.

“There are a lot of generator manufacturers that supply basic, off-the-shelf solutions, whereas we build our generator sets to suit what each client wants, which is outside many other firms’ comfort zones.