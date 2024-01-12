Police and councillors object to nightclub plan at derelict Wakefield city centre building

Police and councillors have objected to plans open a nightclub at a derelict city centre building.

Wakefield Council has received an application to open premises called The Snug Club at the vacant property on Carter Street, off Westgate.

The proposed business is described as a “small bar diner offering food and late night refreshment.”

The application, submitted on behalf of Fire Wired Limited, seeks permission to serve alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 10pm and 2am, seven days a week.

The owners also want permission for live and recorded indoor music from 11pm to 2am.

The property is within the council’s cumulative impact zone – an area identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

Under the policy, licences for so-called ‘vertical drinking establishments’ can only granted in exceptional circumstances.

PC Toby Warden has objected to the scheme on behalf of West Yorkshire Police’s chief constable.

In a statement to the council’s licensing committee he said: “The premises in question has been derelict for quite some time, which would also raise concerns around public safety, and is located within the heart of Wakefield city centre’s night time economy.”

The officer also said he would provide further information about the applicant at a licensing sub-committee hearing scheduled for January 31.

PC Warden added: “The applicant’s history within licensed premises and action taken in other force areas also brings into question the applicant’s ability to safely manage/run a venue in Wakefield.”

The three councillors for Wakefield North ward, David Pickersgill, Elizabeth Rhodes and Margaret Isherwood, have also objected.

Coun Pickersgill said: “We understand that the premises have previously been licensed as a restaurant, but this would be to operate as a nightclub.

“The council has a licensing policy that says new premises will only be allowed in the Westgate area in exceptional circumstances.

“As ward councillors, we have been clear that the licensing committee should be upholding that policy, with all new applications for bars and nightclubs going to a hearing.

“We would expect successful applicants to have a positive track record of running such establishments and inexperienced applicants, or those where there is a concern about their track record, to be refused.”

Coun Pickersgill said there are also concerns for public safety on Carter Street.

He said: “It is a narrow road with a taxi office.

“It already has a number of late night pedestrian visitors and vehicle movements.

“Adding a nightclub with door staff, and the queues associated with nightclubs, would increase the risk of both accidents and confrontations.

“We are therefore objecting on public safety and risk of violence and disorder grounds.”

Paul Dean, a licensing enforcement for the council’s anti-social behaviour unit, is also opposed to the new business.

He said: “The application isn’t classed as exceptional in its content, which offers nothing new to what is already available in the city centre.”

Documents state that the premises would be covered by CCTV cameras during opening hours, with door staff employed at weekends.

A ‘challenge 25’ proof of age policy would also be in place at the nightclub.