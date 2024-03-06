Police object to KFC’s bid to open 24 hours a day in Sheffield city centre over concerns of drunken partygoers
Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee will next week (March 11) discuss the application made by the KFC restaurant on West Street for a 24-hour licence seven days a week.
The restaurant currently closes between 12am and 2am on weekdays and between 1am and 2am on weekends.
It has now applied for a 24-hour licence – including a so-called late-night refreshment provision that runs between 11pm and 5am.
However, South Yorkshire Police has officially objected to the application and wants the fast food chain to shut between 5am and 7pm.
The police say: “Our concerns centre around the proposal for 24-hour operation.
“With the premises being located on one of the busiest streets of the drinking circuit in the city centre and with similar establishments closing earlier, we feel there may be potential for higher levels of custom in the early hours leading to potential issues with those in drink.
“On this basis, we have requested an amendment to opening hours with a close of 5am until 7am each day (…).”
The police also added that they wanted a CCTV system to be installed (fitted and maintained by the police).
On behalf of local residents, a group called ChangingSheff has also objected to the plans.
The application will be in front of the licensing committee at 11am next Monday.
