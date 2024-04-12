Jan Dyl, who has run the riverside cafe for 12 years, is moving on in what he described as the “toughest decision” he has ever made.

“After 12 of the best years here at Dyls, the time has come for us to move on and embark on a new and exciting venture,” Mr Dyl posted on Facebook.

“Making the decision to sell Dyls has been one of the toughest we’ve made.

Dyls

“Years of dedication, hard work, and striving to be the best we possibly can has taken its toll, and we feel it’s time to let someone with new ideas and inspiration continue its legacy, which we know many of you have grown to love.”

Dyls is accessed from Tower Gardens but can also be seen from Skeldergate.

Its outdoor seating area is often prone to flooding due to its proximity to the River Ouse.

The last day of the current ownership is Sunday, April 21, when Dyls will be open from 4pm until late.

There will be an “extended terrace, free food, live music and performances, and a few extra surprises”.

Dyls received lots of love from fans of the cafe on Facebook.

Barbara Fearnley posted: “Wishing you all the best for the future, we have loved visiting Dyls with our pooch.”

Sue Beevers said: “Good luck in whatever you do next.

“It’s always been a pleasure to come and see you.”

Anna Murphy added: “Good luck for the future to all involved.”