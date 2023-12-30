A Yorkshire seafood and game restaurant that started out as a pop-up concept is moving to a bigger location in 2024.

Fish&Forest, based on Micklegate in York, will move to Grape Lane in the city, increasing covers by 50 per cent.

Founder and chef Stephen Andrews said: “We’ve loved our time on Micklegate but we’re definitely ready to take on a bigger premises and broaden the Fish&Forest offering.

"But it’s really important that we can keep the heart of Fish&Forest alive. Our ethos is to create innovate dishes for our guests, in a friendly and approachable way. We want our guests to feel comfortable, to relax with a glass of wine, or even come up and watch as we prepare their meal. We really want you to enjoy the space as if you were dining at a friend’s house.”

Fish&Forest launched as a pop-up concept in 2018 and opened its doors at Spark York in 2020 before moving to the current site on Micklegate. It has been recognised in the Michelin Guide for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy. It was also recently listed on Harden’s and has received an AA Rosette.

The restaurant serves seasonal and sustainable seafood and game, with crab coming directly from the fishermen in Whitby, oysters from Lindisfarne and game from small local farms and estates. But there’s also huge attention paid to using seasonal herbs and vegetables, which are foraged from the local countryside.

Mr Andrews said: “I actually start forming my recipes by thinking about what seasonal veg I want to use, and then build from there with protein. We’re very lucky in Yorkshire to have access to some incredible produce, so it’s very important to me that we utilise this and really celebrate this with our guests.”

This way of developing dishes means that the ever changing menu always features vegan dishes too.

Mr Andrews is a self-taught chef who has worked and trained in Australia and Canada. His background has included working at a bistro in Sydney which focused on sustainability and zero-waste, which are elements he’s brought into the Fish&Forest offering.