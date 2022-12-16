Porsche racing driver Rupert Laslett takes stake in Yorkshire’s eco-friendly Hype Motorsport

Racing driver Rupert Laslett has become a director at Yorkshire-based Hype Motorsport after acquiring a stake in the business.

Mr Laslett competes in Great Britain’s Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge.

Hype Motorsport is the first company offering corporate customers and motorsport enthusiasts the opportunity to have a positive impact on the environment, whilst racing sports cars around top UK and European circuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Laslett will have an active role in the business, overseeing several exciting new projects that are planned for 2023, as well as promoting Hype’s events and track day car hire to his network in the world of motorsport and the Porsche community.

Left to right is Mike Jarvis, Rupert Laslett and Ben Hyland from Hype Motorsport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hype Motorsport is the brainchild of Leeds based Ben Hyland, who has spent two decades working in motorsport, and Southampton based co-founder Mike Jarvis.

The pair launched the business earlier this year and it’s designated as ‘ClimatePositive’ thanks to carbon offsetting through SCB, the world’s leading low-carbon commodity company, which redresses and improves on the carbon footprint left by businesses and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to launching Hype, Mr Hyland previously ran Pole Position Indoor Karting in Leeds before joining forces with Jarvis to launch want2race, which became the UK’s biggest novice racing driver competition. In 2019, want2race was acquired by Ginetta and Hyland spent the next two and a half years continuing to develop want2race under the sports car brand’s umbrella, which is where he met Rupert, who was Ginetta’s 2021 G40 Cup Am Champion, before he made the switch to Porsche.

Mr Laslett, who lives near Canterbury, previously ran a California based management consulting business, specialising in the oil, gas, chemicals, technology and pharmaceutical sectors, before selling the company in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the UK in 2019 and started racing in Ginetta’s competitions.

He said: “I met Ben through Ginetta and have always been impressed with his racing knowledge and ability to organise and host superb motorsport events. When he launched Hype with Mike, I immediately knew it would be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Partnering with ClimatePositive and making Hype’s events climate positive by at least 25 per cent, was a very shrewd move. It also mirrors what’s happening at the very forefront of motorsport, with F1 aiming to become net-zero by 2030 and developing a 100 per cent sustainable fuel that will soon be used in its cars.

“Six months after launching, Hype has already hosted countless events for hundreds of drivers at circuits including Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Spa in Belgium, and I’m really looking forward to helping the team build on this impressive start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hyland said: “Rupert is passionate about motorsport, has enjoyed a successful business career and is a superb racing driver, which all made him a perfect fit for Hype and we’re very pleased to welcome him to the team.

“With Rupert on board, we’re also looking forward to offering tailored corporate partnerships as the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge races exclusively alongside the British Touring Car Championship from next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad