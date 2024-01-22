Porter Pizza: Family run pizza business in Sheffield moves to new premises

A family run pizza business “rooted in the community” on a busy Sheffield road applied for a licence to relocate to bigger premises to operate more like a restaurant rather than a takeaway.

Sheffield Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee members today (January 22) have heard that the owners of Porter Pizza Company on Sharrow Vale Road aimed to move “six doors, 50 or so metres” down the road.

The new premises, members were told, were substantially bigger than the current one where only a couple of tables can be found for those aiming to sit in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the owners David Musgrove told the committee that his family has been running Porter Pizza for eight years and they were “rooted in the community”.

Porter Pizza will move a few houses down the road to operate more like a restaurant on a busy Sheffield road.

He said the move would have a “positive impact” on the road overall as they’re moving into premises with no chimney – so they will be using an electric oven moving away from burning wood – and secondly, they can “become more of a restaurant” which will reduce the amount of traffic.

The application was put in front of the committee due to an objector.

During the consultation process, a resident living on Sharrow Vale Road raised their concern about noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Some of the residents are Support Services workers including Blue Light, some of whom work on shifts.

“We completely oppose this drink licence due to the noise and disturbance this would cause, for people doing very taxing jobs.

“There is a precedent that has been set due to the previous refusal to grant a drinks licence for number 392 Sharrow Vale Road.”