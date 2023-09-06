Poundland opening major new store in old Poundstretcher building in Pontefract
Poundland will be opening a new store in Pontefract this weekend, creating 31 new jobs.
The company is taken over a 15,000 sq ft unit on Baileygate Retail Park which had previously been occupied by Poundstretcher but has been empty for around three months.
The store will open from 8am this Saturday, September 9.
Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Pontefract and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.
“We’re working hard to make sure our new store will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.
“And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further.”