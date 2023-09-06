All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Poundland opening major new store in old Poundstretcher building in Pontefract

Poundland will be opening a new store in Pontefract this weekend, creating 31 new jobs.
By Chris Burn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST

The company is taken over a 15,000 sq ft unit on Baileygate Retail Park which had previously been occupied by Poundstretcher but has been empty for around three months.

The store will open from 8am this Saturday, September 9.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Pontefract and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.

A new Poundland store is opening in Pontefract this weekendA new Poundland store is opening in Pontefract this weekend
A new Poundland store is opening in Pontefract this weekend
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re working hard to make sure our new store will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.

“And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further.”

Related topics:PoundlandPontefract