Poundland will be opening a new store in Pontefract this weekend, creating 31 new jobs.

The company is taken over a 15,000 sq ft unit on Baileygate Retail Park which had previously been occupied by Poundstretcher but has been empty for around three months.

The store will open from 8am this Saturday, September 9.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Pontefract and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Poundland store is opening in Pontefract this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working hard to make sure our new store will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.