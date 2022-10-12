Poundland owner posts sales jump amid ‘challenging times’ for UK shoppers

It came as the retail group said total revenues grew by 17.4 per cent to 4.82 billion euros (£4.25 billion) over the year to September, compared with the previous year.

The firm’s Poundland business reported a 5 per cent increase in revenues to 2.11 billion euros (£1.86 billion) for the year.

Poundland saw like-for-like growth of 1.7 per cent over the final quarter of the year as customers faced rising household bills.

Trevor Masters, chief executive officer of Pepco Group, said: “These are very challenging times for families across Europe and we remain absolutely committed to helping customers on a budget by offering great range, value and convenience – and we are confident this will enable us to expand our customer base going forward.”

The group, which runs around 3,900 stores across Europe including around 800 Poundland shops, said demand for products “remains strong even against the backdrop of significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment”.

It added that the UK is “challenging” as customers continue to see pressure on their disposable income.

The company added: “That said, our value-led proposition becomes even more relevant in these challenging times and continues to drive new customers to our stores, expanding our target market, across Europe.”

