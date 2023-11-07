The discount retailer Poundland has completed a major revamp in more than 550 stores, remodelling its family fashion departments and transitioning to all-new clothing ranges from its parent company Pepco.

Poundland stores with clothing, which account for around two-thirds of its estate, now carry double the amount of babywear and 50 per cent more children’s wear.

A spokesman said that Poundland can now take advantage of Pepco’s major licensing partnerships ranging from Harry Potter to Disney. All the new clothing ranges are also available in the 56 former Wilko stores which have re-opened as Poundland stores over the last five weeks.

Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: “As we’ve transitioned to these new ranges over the past three months, it’s been clear our customers have appreciated the lower prices and new ranges, especially in baby and kidswear.

“By taking advantage of the scale of our parent company, we’re able to double-down on the promise we make to deliver the value we’re famous for.”

Since opening its first store in Burton-upon-Trent in 1990, Poundland, has built a network of more than 800 stores in the UK and Ireland.

It now employs around 18,000 staff who serve up to seven million customers every week.

Poundland is part of Pepco Group which has more than 4,600 stores in 21 countries including the UK, Ireland and Spain.