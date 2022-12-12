Pranzo restaurant in Harrogate doubles capacity with move into former hairdressers

A popular Italian restaurant in Harrogate has expanded, doubling its capacity.

Pranzo Italian on Cold Bath Road has taken on a lease on the former hairdressers next door to create a space that will seat an additional 25 guests.

Owner, founder and chef Marco Greco said he was delighted to have extra capacity available.

"Our Harrogate restaurant was a small intimate venue that was always fully booked.

Pranzo Italian in Harrogate has expanded.

"This expansion means more people can enjoy the traditional Calabrese food I grew up with, a combination of quality produce we source from Southern Italy, imported wines and homemade pasta.

"It's a great addition for Pranzo and even greater for our loyal customers who can enjoy the experience more often.”

The restaurant first opened in 2020 just before the first Covid lockdown.

Stephen Peace, operations manager, said that given the economic climate the restaurant evolved in, the Pranzo business model has proven resilient.

"Hospitality has and will always be a tough industry to be in,” he said.

"We focus heavily on quality produce and providing exceptional customer experience plus a lot of team training.

"Combined this has allowed us to remain in the top two restaurants in Harrogate on Tripadvisor, testament to the commitment we have for quality and consistency."