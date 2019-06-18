Presenter and venue revealed for 2019 Excellence in Business Awards

THE stage is set for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman is officially confirmed as the event’s presenter for the evening.

Bet Fred Super League.'Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers.'The new North Stand at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds.'16th May 2019.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And the event will, for the first time in its history, be staged at the Emerald Headingley Stadium on Wednesday, November 6.

The stadium, home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds Rhinos, has recently undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment and is now home to the state- of-the-art conference and dining facility, the Emerald Suite, which will host the awards event.

Ms Newman’s appearance comes as Channel 4 prepares to open a new headquarters and studio in Leeds, having selected the city ahead of Manchester and Birmingham.

Ms Newman, a winner of multiple journalistic awards, has worked for Channel 4 News since 2006, having previously worked for the Financial Times.

We could not be more happy with this year’s presenter and venue. Mark Casci

During her time at Channel 4 News she has broadcast a string of investigations and scoops, including harassment allegations against the Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post and chairman of the awards, said: “We could not be more happy with this year’s presenter and venue.

“Cathy Newman is one of Britain’s most respected and recognisable journalists.

“The fact that Channel 4 selected Leeds for its new home made this an extremely easy choice for us and I know she will keep us all highly entertained for the evening.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 01/03/2019 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - A general view (GV) of Leeds playing Wakefield.

“And, of course, the name Headingley is known throughout the world owing to the hundreds of important moments in sporting history which have unfolded there.

“The new stands and suites are first class and, given the standard of this year’s entries, it is entirely appropriate that we stage the awards at such a prestigious Yorkshire institution.

“Once again we are on track for record-breaking entries.

“The standard looks extremely high and my fellow judges and I are very much going to have our work cut out for us when we convene in September to shortlist this year’s finalists.

“The news is too often full of negative stories about the state of the economy but the long list for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards showcases that Yorkshire remains, and is set to continue to be, a world-class centre for business.

“Thank you to everyone who entered and for all the amazing work you do to make Yorkshire so special.”

This year’s Excellence in Business Awards are sponsored by headline backers LDC, Grant Thornton and Yorkshire Bank, with City Fibre, Associated British Ports, Open Reach and LNER acting as associate sponsors.

Tickets will be placed on sale around the time of the shortlist being revealed, currently scheduled for early September once judges have had time to review their categories.

This will be followed by a shortlisting event in October, with the big night set to take place on Wednesday, November 6.

Last year’s Excellence in Business Awards saw Willerby Homes, Twinkl, Heald and Production Park the big winners.

They were crowned in front of an audience of hundreds at York’s National Railway Museum. Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer was keynote speaker.