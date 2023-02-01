Pret A Manger has opened its sixth site in Leeds, creating 18-20 new jobs.

The new site, based in the Merrion Centre, is part of the chain’s UK expansion plans.

The 4,510 sq ft sandwich shop is spread over the ground and first floor at 42-44 Woodhouse Lane.

It joins other sites in Leeds city centre, including Lands Lane, Victoria Gate, Leeds Station, Infirmary Street and Trinity Leeds, which is temporarily closed.

Irena Butaite, general manager at Pret A Manger in the Merrion Centre, Leeds, and Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities, which owns the Merrion Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pret to our eclectic offering at the Merrion Centre.

"This latest opening will enhance our fantastic current range of food and beverage operators and we are confident that it will prove a welcome addition for the surrounding office workers and students alike.”

Guy Meakin, interim UK managing director at Pret, said: “We’re excited to be bringing another Pret to Leeds with this latest opening with our franchise partner, Exultant Group.