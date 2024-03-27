Pride and Provenance: Family-run and well-loved Halifax restaurant announces it is closing down as heartbroken owners say 'we did everything we could'
James and Melanie Thompson – owners of Pride and Provenance, on Horton Street and next door to The Piece Hall – said they are devastated to have had to make the decision to stop trading.
"We’re heartbroken,” he said. “And grieving.
"We tried everything – absolutely everything – but there was nothing else we could do.
"Twelve good people have lost their jobs.”
James said tough trading conditions coupled with a lack of support for the hospitality industry have meant continuing with the restaurant is just not viable.
“I’ve not gone quietly,” he said. “I’ve been lobbying and writing letters.
"The amount of income this industry brings into the economy is eye-watering, and the numbers of people it employs are huge.
"It’s bars and restaurants and shops that are vital to the economy and the community but it’s not recognised enough.”
He thanked everyone who has supported Pride and Provenance since it opened in 2018.
"We’ve met so many people and made so many friends,” he said.
"We’ve loved being part of the community and contributing to it.”
The restaurant has won several awards and a loyal following of customers for its brilliant team and amazing food and drink.
It held regular specialist dining events and even opened a luxury shopping space offering an Aladdin’s cave of tasty goodies.
During the pandemic, they created a home delivery service so that customers could still get a curation of Pride and Provenance’s wine, beers, spirits, cheese and charcuterie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.