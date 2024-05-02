Prince of Wales: Sheffield pub set to reopen with three new beers on menu following £128,000 refurbishment

The Prince of Wales in Sheffield reopen on May 3 following investment from pub company Craft Union.

The pub's interior has been renovated throughout, featuring updated furniture, newly upholstered fixed seating and modern lighting fixtures.

The pub will also host discos on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as monthly tribute acts.

Operator Daimion will be at the helm of the pub, with over 32 years of industry experience.

Daimion, along with partner Gemma, is committed to maintaining the pub's community led feel, with uplifting renovations that enhance the overall look and experience of the venue.

Daimion’s career in hospitality has taken him on many ventures, across the UK, Channel Islands and Europe.

Having worked away from Sheffield for most of his professional life, Daimion is ‘returning to his roots’, coming back to his hometown to run the pub.

Gemma and Daimion, Operators at the Prince of Wales, said, “We are so excited to welcome guests back to the new-look pub. It’s a really great venue, and we are looking forward to hosting many unforgettable entertainment evenings here. Sheffield is a community led town, and it’ll be great to bring guests across Sheffield together for good times and good drinks at The Park!”

The Prince of Wales has also had its much-loved darts board upgraded, so guests can take part in some friendly competition, with weekly darts nights taking place every Thursday.

The pub has also had a brand-new pool table fitted.

To celebrate its re-opening, the pub will host a special launch weekend on May 4 and 5, featuring a karaoke disco and an ABBA tribute act.

As well as the interior re-vamp, the beer garden has also had a welcome renovation, just in time for the summer.