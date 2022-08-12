Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endless has announced the relocation of its headquarters in Leeds, from Whitehall Quay to 12 King Street, which is owned by Fiera Real Estate UK and Opus North.

Earlier this year, Endless snapped up UK supermarket supplier KTC. The tinned food, cooking oil and spices business is the latest major acquisition in the grocery sector by the UK investor, which bought historic bread maker Hovis in 2020. KTC, which employs over 450 people across four sites, was founded in 1972 and has grown to an annual turnover of around £400 million and supplies the likes of Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s

In 2020, Endless completed the acquisition of Hovis Holdings Ltd from vendors Gores Group and Premier Foods plc.

Earlier this year, Endless secured a third round of funding for its SME fund, Enact III, amounting to £100m.

Matthew Jubb, Partner, Endless LLP commented: “We are committed to investing in the future of not only our business, but our people as well. We are specialists in creating value from complex businesses and investments. To realise this value, we have forged a strong and growing team – to deliver in both accelerating the deal process, and in providing dedicated ongoing support across our portfolio businesses.

"Our new HQ offers us an inspiring space for the next generation of the firm, it embodies our energy and ambition, and creates the perfect environment for collaboration with our colleagues, portfolio management teams, and professional partners alike. We are proud of our Leeds heritage and look forward to further deepening our relationships and connections at the heart of the Leeds professional community."

Ryan Unsworth, Director at Opus North commented “We are thrilled to secure Endless as a major occupier seeking the very best, most-inspiring, workspaces for their teams and clients, as well as demanding a building with strong sustainability and environmental credentials. 12 King Street has set a new benchmark for its combined sustainability, wellbeing and digital connectivity features and it’s a true testament to welcome Endless as a first occupant."

