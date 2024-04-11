Professional services firm Aon set to combine Humber teams in new office

Aon has agreed a 10-year lease on the entire ground floor of the Redcliff Court building. The move is part of Aon’s investment in the region and will bring the entire Humber-based team together in one space.

On completion of an extensive refurbishment, colleagues from Aon’s Kirmington and Hull offices will move to the new fully serviced office at the end of April.

Chris Harvey, head of office for Aon in Hull, said: “Investing in the Humber region and our talented 50-strong team is a key part of our growth ambition. As a global leader in commercial risk, and a major part of the region’s insurance scene that supports clients across a diverse range of sectors, ownership structures and sizes, we can provide an exciting and rewarding career for both highly experienced insurance professionals and new colleagues.

“In seeking new office space, Aon has focused on finding a building which fits with our Smart Working Model.

“This new space will help us in our ambition to develop strong teams and create an inclusive work environment, both in-office and through virtual collaboration, where all colleagues feel a sense of belonging, and will further strengthen the firm’s culture so that we can continue to deliver the best for our colleagues.”