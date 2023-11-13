Profit warnings issued by companies in Yorkshire see year-on-year increase

Ten profit warnings were issued by UK-listed companies in Yorkshire in the third quarter of 2023, up from nine in the same period last year, according to EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report.

The ten profit warnings issued by companies based in the region between July and September 2023 represented the highest quarterly total since the first quarter of 2020 and a quarter-on-quarter increase from the nine warnings issued in the second quarter of 2023.

Tim Vance, EY-Parthenon UK&I turnaround and restructuring partner in Yorkshire, said: “The volume of profit warnings issued across the region has remained consistently high over the last year, and Yorkshire once again recorded one of the highest volume of warnings across all UK regions in the third quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are seeing pressure in certain areas of construction where housebuilders are seeing fluctuations in demand as high mortgage costs, the cost of living and inflationary pressures are deterring buyers.”

Ten profit warnings were issued by UK-listed companies in Yorkshire in the third quarter of 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

The number of warnings issued over the first three quarters of 2023 in Yorkshire (27) is also almost a third higher than the same period last year, when there were 21 warnings issued between quarter one and quarter three.

The total volume of profit warnings issued across the UK by listed companies during the third quarter (76) was down 12 per cent year-on-year.

Similar to the broader national trend, Yorkshire companies operating in industrial FTSE sectors issued the region’s highest number of profit warnings (three) in the third quarter of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad