Progeny appoints first two trainee solicitors in move that is 'just the start' for Leeds firm
Jessica Maudsley and Sharon Tapfumaneyi join the 45-strong team, the first participants in what will be an annual solicitor trainee intake and which marks Progeny’s further investment in the future of professional services talent.
Zee Hussain, Director and Training Principal at Progeny Law and Tax, comments: “These two training contracts are just the start of our plans to nurture the next generation of solicitors.”
Sharon said: “I was attracted to Progeny because of its holistic approach to professional services, with a focus on collaboration and valuing the role of different experts in achieving client goals.
Jess added: “My experience so far has been fantastic, everyone has been very helpful and welcoming, and I look forward to working in the different areas of Progeny Law and Tax over the next two years.”