The initiative, aimed at young people aged between 16 and 18, will be running for the third consecutive year this summer.

The week-long programme from July 29 to August 2 is designed to give young people an insight into a range of financial services careers, including financial planning, investment management and the supporting business areas including paraplanning, compliance, IT and marketing.

There are also skill-based sessions to help prepare students for the world of work including CV and interview coaching.

Members of the Progeny summer school 2023 cohort.

People Integrations Coordinator, Madeleine Lloyd, who leads the summer school, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get a taste of the wide range of roles and career opportunities within a financial services setting, as well as develop valuable skills in communication, team work and problem solving.

"Feedback from previous attendees has been really positive and we feel that we’re also helping students to overcome some of the traditional stereotypes that can exist about working in this sector.

“We were pleased that nearly half the students last year were young women and we’d like to encourage even more to apply this year.”