Progeny to offer a new range of tax services

Wealth manager Progeny Group is to extend its professional services offering with the launch of tax services.

Leeds-based Progeny will offer a range of tax services, from one-off specialist advice to ongoing personal tax compliance, as part of its multi-disciplined professional advisory offering.

Progeny said it is the first to bring financial planning, investment management, private and corporate legal counsel and tax services all together into one organisation.

Tony Maleham and Adele Swaine, who are joining Progeny from Mazars LLP, will spearhead the new tax operation.

Mr Maleham, who previously worked as a tax partner at Mazars, will become a director at Progeny Tax.

He said: “Having worked in a large international accountancy practise for nearly 18 years, it is incredibly refreshing to join such an innovative and dynamic team.”

Asked what the introduction of Progeny Tax means for clients, Mr Maleham said: “It will mean better communication and improved outcomes for clients, with advisers working together to achieve excellence.

“Progeny is the first professional services organisation with solicitors, financial advisers and tax specialists. This is great for clients who would otherwise require advice from at least three firms, each with different ways of working, to advise on their wealth and investments.”

Ms Swaine also joins the company as a director of Progeny Tax, having previously been a private client senior tax manager at Mazars.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of the first organisation to offer completely integrated financial and legal services. I’ve worked on projects with Progeny previously, so I’m familiar with the ethos of delivering exceptional service quality, which is exciting.”

Neil Moles, chief executive of Progeny, said: “The introduction of Progeny Tax will enable our clients to benefit from an even wider array of services, which also include asset management, financial planning and private and corporate legal services.

“We are pleased to welcome both Tony and Adele to the Progeny team. Our future continues to grow ever more promising, with the fantastic talent and expertise that we are attracting into the business.”