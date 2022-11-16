A set of prominent buildings in York city centre have been bought by property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group.

Helmsley has acquired the adjoining 1 Feasegate and 1-2 St Sampson’s Square, which are let to the footwear and clothing retailer Size?.

The buildings, which were acquired for an undisclosed sum from a major UK fund manager through commercial auction, include three upper floors alongside the ground floor retail space.

The purchase follows a series of recent acquisitions by York-based Helmsley in the city, including Grade I listed Cumberland House and 2 Lendal. The group has also purchased several buildings on Coney Street, including numbers three to seven and 19, as it accelerates its vision for the regeneration of the area through its Coney Street Riverside proposals.

Ed Harrowsmith, investment director at Helmsley Group, said: “1 Feasegate and 1-2 St Sampson’s Square are centrally located and prime retail addresses within York and we are delighted to have completed this purchase on behalf of our investor network."

“With a strong tenant and future development potential, it forms part of our ongoing programme of strategic acquisitions across the city, including our exciting vision for Coney Street Riverside.”

Jonathan Peasgood acted as acquiring agent for Helmsley Group, with legal advice provided by James Bradley at Knights.