Cuffe and Taylor – who are part of Live Nation Entertainment and are based in the North West – have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote headline shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

Following a revamp, The Piece Hall has now been turned into a tourist attraction and has welcomed more than eight million visitors through its doors since it reopened on August 1, 2017.

The announcement of the deal coincides with the promoters announcing a run of more than a dozen shows staged inside the historic Grade I listed building this summer.

Live At The Piece Hall in 2021

Among those performing will be Noel Gallagher, Nile Rodgers and Tom Jones.

Cuffe and Taylor founder Peter Taylor said: “We are beyond delighted to confirm we have entered into an exclusive five-year agreement with The Piece Hall Trust.

“This historic and iconic Yorkshire venue is simply stunning. We pledge to build on the work already undertaken by the Trust and deliver an exciting programme which has wide appeal for music fans.

“Live Nation work with some of the biggest music acts in the world and we cannot wait to bring major artists here to Halifax to play this special venue.”

Cuffe and Taylor has already brought a number of acts to Yorkshire, having exclusively programmed all live music events at Scarborough Open Air Theatre – including headline shows by the likes of Britney Spears, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall, said: “We are delighted to be working with Live Nation and such a highly respected promoter as Cuffe and Taylor to deliver an incredible line up for ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ over the coming years.

“Cuffe and Taylor have an amazing track record in delivering live shows at iconic and historic venues across the UK, and we look forward to working with them to build on our great track record to date.

“We simply cannot wait to reveal more huge names for this year’s season as The Piece Hall’s reputation for world class live music continues to grow.”

The full list of events at The Piece Hall this summer:

LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2022

June 19 Jessie Ware

June 21 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

June 24/25 Nile Rodgers & CHIC (these are two rescheduled events presented by Futuresound)

June 26 Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra – Ibiza Classics

July 1 Tom Grennan

July 2 Paloma Faith

July 3 Paul Weller

July 8 Primal Scream