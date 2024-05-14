Promotions at Ardent's Leeds office as growth continues

The Leeds office of a national surveying, stakeholder communications and consents management practice has promoted three members of the team.Ardent, which also has offices in Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Warrington and Dublin, has promoted 17 members of the team across the board as it reaches 170 staff – up around 40 per cent on the same time last year.

The company, which has expertise in the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, has promoted Jack Withington to Associate Director, Louie Hinchliffe to Consultant and Harrison Zemura to Senior Land Referencer.

Ardent’s Leeds office, which is situated in Park Row, is now home to 20 members of the company’s overall team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Caten, the CEO of Ardent, said: “We are ahead of our growth targets that we set out last year, and that is down to the fantastic work of the whole Ardent team, so we are delighted to be able to announce our latest round of promotions.

Louie Hinchliffe, Jack Withington, Harrison Zemura

“Providing transparency, support and development opportunities for our people in reaching their career aspirations whilst being engaged in their work is key to us at Ardent.

“We support this in many ways and complement it by our internal coaching programme to support our people in continually developing in a way that works for them and to be the best versions of themselves.

“We are really proud of everyone at Ardent and wish all our newly promoted people lots of success in their new roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Ardent’s Land Assembly team, Amy Clark-Kennedy and Kieran Mirner have been made a Director, Rebecca James becomes Associate, Emily Devery has been promoted to Surveyor and Isabel Doyle has moved up a grade as Assistant Land Officer.

Sukhi Somal has been made Senior Associate Director in the Land Referencing team while Bethan Bloor and Sean McDonnell have both moved up to Senior Land Referencer.

Connor James has been made a Principal Surveyor in the Compensation team at Ardent.

Jake Neye-Swift and Joe Thompson have both been promoted from Graduate GIS Technician to GIS Consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in the People and Culture team, Becky Scott has been made People Advisor while Heather Hegarty and Matt Anderson have been promoted within the Consents Management consultancy.

It is the latest example of Ardent’s commitment to supporting staff to develop.

It launched the Ardent Academy in the second half of 2023, which offers a mix of written and video resources to the company’s teams across the country as well as live sessions.

All of the material is being provided by senior leaders within the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training programme also includes a mix of hard and soft skills, as well as incorporating site visits hosted by Ardent’s clients who are undertaking major regeneration and infrastructure projects.

Ardent is also in the process of rolling out a wider coaching programme across the whole business that will underpin the learning of those in the Academy and throughout the company.