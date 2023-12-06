The historic John Banner department store in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was purpose-built in 1934 by the retail entrepreneur John Banner. The four-storey building on Attercliffe Road was seen as a key Sheffield landmark whose reputation was synonymous with offering a high-quality shopping experience.

Rumoured to be the very first department store to have an escalator, it created its own Banners’ cheques and currency to allow customers to enjoy credit in store, decades before credit cards became readily available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Second World War, the business was sold by the Banner family and the 48,000 sq ft building was eventually converted into upper floor offices and ground floor retail in the 1980s.

The John Banner building in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Higginbottom

Still home to 25 businesses, the building will now undergo investment to restore some of the former glory to the building fabric, as well as bringing it up to modern energy performance standards.

Chris Thompson, Citu founder and co-director, said: “The John Banner building holds a significant place in the architectural landscape of the Attercliffe high street, and we are honoured to be entrusted with its stewardship.