Property group Henry Boot completes move to new Sheffield headquarters
The group has taken 12,800 sq ft of space across the top three floors of the Isaacs Building in Sheffield, providing its team and partners with a more contemporary, sustainable and flexible workspace.
Over 90 people from across its group of businesses will be based at Isaacs.
The new office move aims to support Henry Boot’s ambitious growth plans by encouraging greater collaboration across its diverse network of teams and businesses, as well as attracting new talent and supporting retention.
The Isaacs Building includes collaboration zones, breakfast bars, cycle storage, changing facilities, shower rooms and surrounding complementary retail and leisure facilities in the city centre.
The move will also play a significant role in the company’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint and support its goal of being net zero carbon by 2030, with an expected carbon emission reduction of 79 per cent compared to the former HQ at Banner Cross Hall. Since 2019, Henry Boot has reduced both its scope one and two emissions by 12 per cent and reduced its gas and electricity usage by 37 per cent and nine per cent respectively.
An ambition to accelerate reductions in energy use and emissions was a material factor behind the move, the firm said.
The seven-storey Isaacs Building has been connected to Sheffield’s District Energy Network, providing low-cost, sustainable energy.
The new city centre location within Sheffield’s Heart of the City development also takes the firm back to its roots, bringing it closer to its original headquarters on Moore Street.
The Isaacs Building, situated on Charles Street, around half a mile from Moore Street, was built between 1904-05 by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs and has recently been refurbished and extended to provide over 38,375 sq ft of high-quality workspace.
Tim Roberts, chief executive of Henry Boot, said: “As a business with over 137 years of history, we understand the importance of the need to adapt and evolve in order to progress and succeed.
"Our relocation epitomises this forward-thinking approach, marking a major investment in our people and reaffirming our commitment to minimising the environmental impact of our operations.
"We’re excited to have a new home that will help us to work towards our goals to achieve net zero by 2030, and empower our people to be happier, healthier and more successful in their work.”
Design studio, Incognito developed a detailed concept design brief for the building after conducting a workplace consultancy process, including stakeholder engagement, tours and additional design workshops.
The office fit-out was subsequently completed by ADT Workplace, who also supported the design process with project tours and additional design workshops to inform the fit-out stage.