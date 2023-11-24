Henry Boot has completed the relocation of its head office to a new Yorkshire development.

The group has taken 12,800 sq ft of space across the top three floors of the Isaacs Building in Sheffield, providing its team and partners with a more contemporary, sustainable and flexible workspace.

Over 90 people from across its group of businesses will be based at Isaacs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new office move aims to support Henry Boot’s ambitious growth plans by encouraging greater collaboration across its diverse network of teams and businesses, as well as attracting new talent and supporting retention.

Henry Boot has completed the relocation of its head office to the Isaacs building in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Dinsdale / Midi Photography

The Isaacs Building includes collaboration zones, breakfast bars, cycle storage, changing facilities, shower rooms and surrounding complementary retail and leisure facilities in the city centre.

The move will also play a significant role in the company’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint and support its goal of being net zero carbon by 2030, with an expected carbon emission reduction of 79 per cent compared to the former HQ at Banner Cross Hall. Since 2019, Henry Boot has reduced both its scope one and two emissions by 12 per cent and reduced its gas and electricity usage by 37 per cent and nine per cent respectively.

An ambition to accelerate reductions in energy use and emissions was a material factor behind the move, the firm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven-storey Isaacs Building has been connected to Sheffield’s District Energy Network, providing low-cost, sustainable energy.

The new city centre location within Sheffield’s Heart of the City development also takes the firm back to its roots, bringing it closer to its original headquarters on Moore Street.

The Isaacs Building, situated on Charles Street, around half a mile from Moore Street, was built between 1904-05 by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs and has recently been refurbished and extended to provide over 38,375 sq ft of high-quality workspace.

Tim Roberts, chief executive of Henry Boot, said: “As a business with over 137 years of history, we understand the importance of the need to adapt and evolve in order to progress and succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our relocation epitomises this forward-thinking approach, marking a major investment in our people and reaffirming our commitment to minimising the environmental impact of our operations.

"We’re excited to have a new home that will help us to work towards our goals to achieve net zero by 2030, and empower our people to be happier, healthier and more successful in their work.”

Design studio, Incognito developed a detailed concept design brief for the building after conducting a workplace consultancy process, including stakeholder engagement, tours and additional design workshops.