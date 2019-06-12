Property People: Patrick Carter

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

Based on the first half of this year, prospects are set to be high for certain sectors such as the Yorkshire office and industrial markets. The retail sector is currently undergoing a structural shift, partly due to the changes in the way people shop, which means things are a little more uncertain.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Dean Clough Mills in Halifax has to be my favourite building. I am constantly impressed in how the accommodation is converted to aesthetically pleasing, modern office and leisure use, whilst retaining the all elements of the original building fabric. It is a true testimony to sympathetic development.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

I suspect like most people in the industry, Leeds City Centre transport links and intercity connectivity would be the one thing I would improve. Leeds City Region appears stagnated on this issue compared to other major regional centres and given the constant increases in businesses locating in the centre, this issue needs addressing to absorb the increasing workforce.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

The best project I have worked on from acquisition to disposal is the re-development of 7 Park Row in Leeds. The full-scale re-development has completely modernised the streetscape whilst retaining the 1970’s Abbey Hanson Rowe architecture.

Who do you most admire in property in Yorkshire?

Andrew Carter, ex managing director of Carter Towler. His key achievements include facilitating the majority of the industrial development around J27 & J31 of the M62.