Property regeneration consultancy AspinallVerdi relocates to new head office at the Calls in Leeds

The independent consultancy has moved to Studio 7 at 46 The Calls, a redeveloped former grain warehouse providing 35,000 sq ft of waterfront design studios and office space in Leeds city centre.

AspinallVerdi was formerly based at Matthew Murray House, Water Lane, Leeds but decided to relocate after seven years following expiry of its lease.

The move to its new head office comes as AspinallVerdi continues to expand with recently opened offices in Birmingham and Newcastle-upon-Tyne adding to those in Leeds, Liverpool and London.

AspinallVerdi chairman Atam Verdi, associate directors Matthew Scott & Helen Reardon & managing director Ben Aspinall outside the new HQ of AspinallVerdi.

Founded by chairman Atam Verdi and managing director Ben Aspinall in 2009, AspinallVerdi now has a total workforce of 25 providing strategic and technical advice to a growing number of clients in the public and private sectors nationwide.

One area of the firm’s work is providing advice to support successful bids from councils for mixed-use regeneration schemes from Whitehall funding programmes including the Towns Fund, Future High Streets Fun and Levelling Up Fund.