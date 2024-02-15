Proposal submitted for 68 new affordable homes in North Yorkshire town

If aproved, the plan will see North of England affordable house builder Adderstone Living deliver a mix of 68 one, two, three and four bedroomed affordable properties on a plot of land at East Cowton, near Hambleton, North Yorkshire.

The site is being designed and developed by Adderstone Living for Karbon Homes, who will eventually manage the scheme. Close to existing residential housing, the project will see 40 per cent of the overall site area retained as open space in a bid to keep the existing rural character of the area.

Adderstone Livine managing director, Stephen McCoy, said: “We’re really excited about this project and very much look forward to bringing this much needed scheme to fruition.

“The delivery of social housing has never been more important than at present.”

The announcement comes shortly after Nick Atkin, chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership and CEO of Yorkshire Housing called for a long term plan for housing in North Yorkshire.

A report by the North Yorkshire Rural Commission issued in 2021 found that in some areas of the region, residents would need to pay up to 10 times their annual salary to afford a home.